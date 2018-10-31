Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low will be releasing a new collab called the Black Diamond. Crafted with premium black leather upper with textured overlays. Complemented with a detachable silver Swoosh covering a Aqua Swoosh. Featuring a Diamond logo with Nike SB written on the tongue, NIKE branding in aqua on the heel tab, and DIAMOND branding hidden underneath the heel tab. Completed with a white midsole and black rubber outsole.

You can pick up the Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low Black Diamond at select skate shops, Nike retailers and online starting November 8th.