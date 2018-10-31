At the beginning of the year, Talib Kweli gave a hint that he and Kanye West were working on a new album together. The project has been quiet ever since ‘Ye has been on his pro-Trump crusade, which he denounced yesterday via Twitter.

Today Talib Kweli decided to preview a song he made during his ‘Ye sessions. Talib captioned his picture.

“Me and @kanyewest started an album together last January. That same month Candace Owens trolled me on twitter and her followers called me all types of n*ggers and monkeys for months. Hey Ye it’s probably time to revisit this one… lyrics are timely AF. Welcome back,”

He then previewed new record, which you can listen to below.