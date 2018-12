FMB DZ return after the release of his video “Certified” with his new mixtape The Gift 2. Featuring sixteen new tracks and guest appearances by Mozzy, Sada Baby, ALLBLACK, Antt Beatz, Kash Doll, 3D, DaBoii, Snap Dogg, Eastside Reup, and FMB Jochavelly.

You can stream The Gift 2 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.