Trizz is gearing up to release his new project The Basement soon. He delivers the first single titled “Kill Zone”. Produced by Oh Gosh Leotus He had this to say about the record:

“I’m at war with myself, I live my own battlefield, fighting through obstacles, hate and bad relationships with people in my life. I see it as a kill zone.”

You can download “Kill Zone” now on iTunes/Google Play.