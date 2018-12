Drake & J. Cole haven’t worked together since 2013’s “Jodeci Freestyle”. There have been rumors of the two have been quietly cooking up and Drake just added a little more fuel to the fire as he took to his Instagram story to post a clip of the two riding around LA in a Rolls Royce Ghost. J. Cole is behind the wheel with Drake riding shotgun. Is a collab on the the way?? 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ Stay tuned.

View this post on Instagram Collab album . NEED OR KEEP? A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Dec 29, 2018 at 10:52pm PST