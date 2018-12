Ski Mask The Slump God hits up Genius to break down hit track “Faucet Failure”. He also chopped it up about his craziest memory with XXXTENTACION, making the song in ten minutes, getting hit with a slipper, drifting cars, influence of rock music on hip hop, definition of drip, Disney Channel, and more.

His new project STOKELEY is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.