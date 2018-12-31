21 Savage and A Boogie With Da Hoodie just released their new albums I Am > I Was & Hoodie SZN last week. With the weeks sales totaled, 21 Savage is set to debut #1 on the Billboard 200 moving 131k unit first week with 18k copies pure sales. He responded to the news on Twitter:

#1 Album in the country thank you to the fans and my team love 4L 🗡 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 31, 2018

A Boogie With Da Hoodie will debut at #2 spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album Hoodie SZN moving 90k units first week with 6k from pure sales. A Boogie took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support.

