A new colorway for the Air Jordan 4 will be dropping summer 2019 in honor if the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which takes place August 31, 2019 until September 15, 2019. The Air Jordan 4 SE FIBA will be colored Gym Red, White, Metallic Gold, and Obsidian with a patterned red upper highlighted by gold, obsidian and white accents.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 4 SE FIBA for $200 at select Jordan Brand retailers and online starting July 2019