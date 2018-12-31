Skillz delivers his yearly wrap up. This year featuring Lil Duval. He touches on Monique’s Netflix boycott, Will Smith on Instagram, Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl, Black Panther, Oprah not wanting to run for President, 21 Savage and Amber Rose break up, Tristan Thompson’s cheating allegations, the Me Too movement, Meek Mill being released from jail, Cardi B’s rise to stardom, Bill Cosby and 6ix9ine going to jail, Kanye West, Lebron James going to the LA Lakers, Fortnite, Mac Miller’s death, and more .

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>