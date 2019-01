Casey Veggies follows his “Bands Freestyle” with Iamsu! with a new collab with Rockie Fresh titlted “Demeanor” featuring Curren$y. Off of Cassie’s upcoming project Fresh Veggies 2. Produced by Leken Taylor and Ashton McCreight below.

