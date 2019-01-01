Home New Music New Music: Uncle Murda – Rap Up 2018 New Music New Music: Uncle Murda – Rap Up 2018 By cyclone - January 1, 2019 0 Uncle Murda delivers his yearly wrap up “Rap Up 2018”. You can stream it below and download it now on iTunes. <span<br /> data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;<br /> overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”<br /> class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Uncle Murda ft. Que Banz – I Ain’t Kanye New Music: Uncle Murda ft. Que Banz – I Ain’t Kanye / Vibes Music Videoi: Uncle Murda & Dave East – Hold Up Music Video: Uncle Murda, Casanova, 6ix9ine & 50 Cent – Get the Strap 50 Cent x 6ix9ine x Uncle Murda ‘Get The Strap’ Single Coming Soon Music Video: Uncle Murda ft. Que Bandz – Happy To Be Here