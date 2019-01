In this episode:

On the first episode of 2019, Joe, Rory, and Mal recap their New Year plans (14:00). They speculate on why Rick Ross did not release music in 2018 (28:59). The guys also cancel Kanye for 2019 (50:03), they discuss Chance the Rapper (59:12), Tiffany Haddish (1:08:45) and more!