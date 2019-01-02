Cardi B will soon be releasing the deluxe edition of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy and now during a recent session on Instagram Live, she announces her plans to release her sophomore album in 2019.

“Of course, it’s going to be an album in 2019, Hopefully, I can get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out. I don’t know how possible that’s going to be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”

Stay tuned for the official announcement and release date.