Snow Tha Product and her group Vibe Higher deliver their debut mixtape together titled Vibe Higher. Featuring 17 mew songs and guest appearances by Castro Escobar, Jandro, Lex The Great, and AJ Hernz.

You can stream Vibe Higher in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Snow also appeared on Genius’ Verified to breakdown the lyrics for “Today I Decided”.