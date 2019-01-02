Home New Music New Music: Noname ft. Phoelix – Song 31 New Music New Music: Noname ft. Phoelix – Song 31 By cyclone - January 2, 2019 0 Noname celebrates her upcoming sold out shows in Chicago with a new record titled “Song 31” featuring Phoelix. <span<br /> data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;<br /> overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”<br /> class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Noname – Room 25