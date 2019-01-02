R. Kelly celebrates 2019 with a new record titled “Born To My Music”. He took to his Twitter account to speak on his record:
“Happy New Year to my Day One Fans! I’ve seen y’all comments asking about new music…I got you! Album coming soon; Trust!”
Happy New Year to my Day One Fans! I’ve seen y’all comments asking about new music…I got you! Album coming soon; Trust!
Listen To My New Song Here: https://t.co/wgDI7kJVBZ#BornToMyMusic #KingShitOnly pic.twitter.com/AG9Enc3VzE
— R. Kelly (@rkelly) January 1, 2019