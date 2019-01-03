Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announce their 2019 lineup. The event takes place on April 12th-14th and April 19th-21st at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will be each stages headliner. Also performing will be Solange, Kid Cudi, Janelle Monáe, Pusha T, Blood Orange, Diplo, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein, J Balvin, SOB x RBE, Rico Nasty and more.

You can see the full list of performers below and pick up your tickets at Coachella.com starting January 4th.