Young Roddy and Jamaal deliver their new joint mixtape titled Hood Gospel 2. Featuring ten new tracks and production by Bandit Luce, Lucid Soundz, P. Soul, EibyOnDaTrack, Yondo, Alex Beano Beats, Drupey Beats, and TheOtherGuysBeats.

You can stream and download Hood Gospel 2 below.

Download: Hood Gospel 2