Yung Bans combines his five volumes of self-titled EPs and packages them all into one full album. Featuring 72 songs and guest appearance Lil Yachty, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Landon Cube, YBN Nahmir, Lil Skies, Larry League, Smokepurpp, Tracy, Wifisfuneral, Che Trill, Rejjie Snow, Yung Weej, JBans2Turnt, Lil Xan, and SahBabii.

