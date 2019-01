Sick Wid It Records’ James Too Cold links with popular Cali spitta Blueface for the official video for their collab “No Witness”. Featuring a cameo by E-40. Directed by Jayy Omar.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>