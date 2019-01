Pharoahe Monch returns after dropping “24 Hours” in November with the visuals for his loosey “Yayo”. Directed by Milton Walker IV. He had this to say about the recordP:

Peace. I hope everyone had a white Christmas and an exciting new year.

“Yayo” is my second stand alone track, not attached to any project. “Yayo” is an alarming, but giant metaphor for cocaine.

Now let’s get it cracking in 2019.

Watch the visuals below and stay tuned for more new music.