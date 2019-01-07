It’s that time of year for the Governors Ball Festival to announce their official lineup. The 2019 edition is set to be headlined by Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, and Nas.

The festival will take place at Randall’s Island Park in New York City from May 31st to June 2nd. Also performing will be BROCKHAMPTON, Jorja Smith, The Internet, Jessie Reyez, Cautious Clay, Major Lazer, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti, Denzel Curry, Ravyn Lenae, Saba, tobi lou, The Strokes, SZA, KAYTRANADA, Sheck Wes, Beast Coast (Joey Badass and Flatbush Zombies), Noname, Charli XCX, SOB x RBE, 070 Shake, Taylor Bennett, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, The Underachievers, and more.

You can check out the full list of performers below and purchase tickets now at GovernorsBallMusicFestival.com