TrapBoy Freddy is gearing up to release his new project Rockboy Freddy 2020 Flow on January 11th. He links with Project Youngin for official video for their collab “Keep That Same Energy”. Directed by Mello Vision. You can pre-order Rockboy Freddy 2020 Flow now on iTunes/Google Play.

