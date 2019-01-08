Bonnaroo reveals their 2019 lineup featuring headliners Childish Gambino, Cardi B, and Post Malone. The event will take place on June 13th to 16th in Manchester, Tennessee and also feature performances by Gucci Mane, BROCKHAMPTON, Juice WRLD, RL Grime, Girl Talk, Saba, Jack Harlow, 12th Planet, Solange, Tyla Yaweh, Odesza, The National, Zhu, The Lonely Island, Little Simz, Walk The Moon, Lil Dicky, AC Slater, and more.

You can see the full list of performers below and pick up tickets now on Bonnaroo.com starting January 10th.