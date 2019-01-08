J. Cole continues his momentum from his huge 2018 with a new project titled Revenge Of The Dreamers III. The Coley Cole took to his Instagram account to announce that him and his crop of Dreamville artist are now recording a a new installment of their Revenge Of The Dreamers series. Those invited to the recording session all posted their invitations including K Camp, EarthGang, J.I.D, Reason, Elite, Cozz, Bas, Omen, T-Minus, Lute, and Ibrahim Hamad.

Stay tuned for more info on Revenge Of The Dreamers III as its announced.