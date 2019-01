38 Spesh is gearing up to release his new project The 38 Strategies Of RAW on January 25th. He delivers his new single “Family” featuring Ransom.

The 38 Strategies Of RAW will also feature guest appearances by Klass Murda, Fred The Godson, Green Double, Benny, and production by Tricky Trippz, LT Beats, Jimmy Dukes, Chris Max Pinset, Streezy, and Chysty.