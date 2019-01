In this episode:

Joe, Rory and Mal continue to give their thoughts on the after-effects of the “Surviving R. Kelly” docu-series (20:37). Joe also addresses some of the critics from social media (1:01:00), the guys discuss the Golden Globes, anticipating music from Rihanna and Rick Ross (1:39:33), Nicki vs Meek Mill (2:03:20) and J.Cole listening to the podcast (2:23:52).

Sleeper Picks of the Week Joe – H.E.R “Fate” Rory – Xian Bell “Dollar and a Promise” Mal – Eto “The Burial Song”