Melii continues to boost her buzz with her latest release titled “HML” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Produced by Rvssian and premiered on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe

Here debut album Phases is coming soon. You can download “HML” now on iTunes/Google Play.

