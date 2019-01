Halsey hets an assist from Juice WRLD for the official remix for her single “Without Me”. She recently spoke about the record stating:

“Nothing quite like celebrating a #1 by having one of your favorite artists ask to jump on it. “Without Me” ft. @juicewrld999 is out tonight @ 12am EST let’s go bbs 🦋.”

Juice WRLD added:

“Without me remix @iamhalsey ft me out today. Super excited for this one. Can’t wait till you hear it.❤️❤️❤️”

You can download the “Without Me (Remix)” on iTunes.

