

H.E.R. sits down with Big Boy TV to chop it up about what sparked her career, her self-titled EPs, her father being in a cover band, inspiration from Prince, practicing a GRAMMY speech, importance of maintaining artistry, former group with Kehlani, how she relaxes, This Is Us, working with Daniel Caesar, pushing back her European tour to work on a new album, confidence, fashion sense, finding a niche, using social media, playing various instruments, Janet Jackson attending a show, and more.

You can download I Used To Know Her: Part 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.