Lil Wayne follows his appearances on the new version of Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” with the second episode of his The Bumbu Room series. In this episode he talks about what city has the hottest girls, Nike vs adidas, Shaq or Tim Duncan, Prince and Michael Jackson, strippers, cars, and more.

