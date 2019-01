New Jersey’s RetcH delivers his new project titled Richer Than The Opps. Featuring 13 new songs and guest appearances by Gu Mitch, WhatUpRan, Cap, Hendrix Smoke, Sid Troy, ThatLoudPack, Bharlie Rock, Quay Global, Richie Souf, and Kell Bender.

You can stream Richer Than The Opps in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.