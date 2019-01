King Krule drops off his latest visual. This one is for his The OOZ track titled “Logos”. Animated by Jack Marshall.

Watch tghe clip below and download The OOZ now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>