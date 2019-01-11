Cupcakke returns with her latest single titled “Squidward Nose”. She recently took to Twitter to speak on her bout with depression:
“I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest.. Sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok. I went to the hospital & I’m finally getting the help that I need to get through, be happy, & deliver great music. Thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me.”
You can stream “Squidward Nose” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.
— Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019