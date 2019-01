In

In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks discuss Nick Cannon’s interview with Dame Dash (11:34). They also discuss Toure’s harrasment allegations (39:59), Dreamville’s innovative rollout (1:16:20) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks of the Week Joe: Skin Deep “No More Games” Mal: Outkast “Return of the G” Rory: 50 Cent “Puppy Love”