After linking with Lil Gray for the official vide to their collab “Positive Goon”, Goonew gives fans his new single titled “Chanel”. Produced by Kidd Slopes

You can download “Chanel” now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>