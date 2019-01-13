Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui will be releasing her debut solo album soon. Here is her new single titled “More Than That” Produced by Murda Beatz She recently spoke about her upcoming solo effort:

“It’s just a matter of creating each little world right now, and making sure that each one has the thought and nurturing put into it that it needs. I don’t want to put out commercial-ass quick shit. When people see or hear my stuff, I want them to resonate to some degree. Hate it or love it, I want them to feel something.”

You can strea, “More Than That” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.