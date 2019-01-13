Columbia Records signee Zhavia Ward follows her appearances with Diplo, Lil Pump and French Montana on the Deadpool 2 Soundtrack with he new Jeremih-featured remix to he single “Candlelight”. She spoke about the record stating:

“What inspired this song for me was a really hard time I went through in my life where I was very depressed. It was the first time in my life where I was questioning if I would make it as a singer. Because I feel it’s very important to believe in yourself before anything else because if you don’t, it’s not gonna happen.”

Zhavia’s debut album is coming soon.