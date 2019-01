Snowgoons call on Ill Bill, Nems, Sicknature, Nocturnal & DJ Illegal for a new posse cut titled “Goon Infantry”. Off of the upcoming Snowgoons album.

You can download “Goon Infantry” now on BandCamp/iTunes/Google Play.

Goon Infantry ft Ill Bill, Nems, Sicknature, Nocturnal & DJ Illegal by Snowgoons