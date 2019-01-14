YSL’s YNW Melly celebrated his popular single “Murder on My Mind” being certified gold over the weekend. Today he decides to reveal the official tracklist for his new album WE ALL SHINE. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances by Kanye West & Fredo Bang.

Check out the full tracklist below and pick up WE ALL SHINE on Friday, January 18th.

WE ALL SHINE Track List:

1. City Girls

2. No Heart (Love No More)

3. Rolling Loud

4. Robbery

5. Beat A N*gga Block

6. Hold Up (Wait 1 Min)

7. No More

8. No Holidays

9. Mixed Personalities Ft. Kanye West

10. Why You Gotta Walk Like That???

11. F*ck PNC Bank

12. Ingridientz Ft. Fredo Bang

13. Curtains (Burtains)

14. Control Me

15. Alarm

Bonus Track: Butter Pecan