Mike Posner will be releasing new project titled A Real Good Kid on January 18th. Here is his latest release titled “Noah’s Ark”. He announced the new record via Instagram stating:

“NEW SONG ALERT 🌳🦁🤴🌼✨ – I JUST RECORDED THIS – I’ve been so inspired last few weeks! “Noah’s Ark” out now! ALBUM OUT FRIDAY!!! AAAAAA.”

You can stream “Noah’s Ark” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.