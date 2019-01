Young Thug ill be releasing his new album Barter 7 later this year. He decides to keep fans at bay with his new mixtape titled The Leak 10. Featuring 13 new songs and guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Jeremih, Travis Scott, Fetty Wap, Gunna, Duke, and Trouble.

You can stream and download The Leak 10 below.

