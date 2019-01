Nike will be releasing another new colorway for their Nike Zoom 2K in White and Black. Inspired by the late ’90s Nike Alpha Project. The Nike Zoom 2K features a clean black and whiter design with a mixed material upper with rubber wings to create both a retro and futuristic feel. Completed with the Zoom Air cushioning on the outsole.

You can pick up the Nike Zoom 2K White/Black now for $85 at select Nike retailers and Nike.com.