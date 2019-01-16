The OFF-WHITE x Nike Air Max 90 Black and OFF-WHITE x Nike Air Max 90 Desert Ore were supposed to be released in January but have been pushed back to and early February release. The double OFF-WHITE x Nike Air Max 90 releases in both colorways will a suede and mesh upper with the signature Off-White highlights with stitched Swooshes, mini orange tabs on the Swoosh, Nike Air tongue tab moved to the corner, and OFF-White text on the inner lateral section section. Completed with light blue zip ties and a matching outsole.

You can pick up either pair of the OFF-WHITE x Nike Air Max 90 for $160 at select Nike retailer and online starting February 7th.