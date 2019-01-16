Soulja Boy just released his new project Fuego and takes his promo run to The Breakfast Club to chop it up about smoking marijuana, being accused of using cocaine, $30 million net worth, having a bigger comeback in 2018 than Tyga, beefing with Migos, setting the stage for new artists, signing Famous Dex before Rich The Kid, success of “Crank That”, dealing with negativity, Chris Brown boxing match, Lil Yachty having a issue with him over India Love, jewelry, selling out his new gaming console, appearing on Marriage Boot Camp, defending himself during a robbery, moving to Los Angeles, his recent car accident, issues with Kanye West, and more.

