Will Smith and Martin Lawrence‘s Bad Boys For Life has officially begun filming and it has now been revealed that DJ Khaled will be joining the cast. He took to Twitter to make the announcement stating:

“NEW MOVIE ALERT! 🎥 🎬🔑. Blessed to announce that I will be joining #WillSmith and #Martinlawrence in the cast of @badboys #BadBoysForLife movie. May I remind you, it’s only Jan 15th, 2019. Y’all have no idea what’s coming. I’m coming for the Oscars!! God Is The Greatest!!!”

Also reported to be starring Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Jacob Scipio, Charles Melton, and Paola Nuñez.

Check out the official announcement below and his new album is on the way Father Of Asahd.