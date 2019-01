The Broccoli City Festival lineup has been announced and the headliners will be Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino. The event will take place at FedExField in Maryland on April 26th and 27th. Also performing will be 6LACK, Lil Baby, Ella Mai, Gunna, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid, City Girls, YBN Cordae, ADE, and New Impressionz.

You can check out the full list of performers below and pick up tickets at BCFestival.com starting January 18th.