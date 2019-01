James Black follows his single “Don’t Miss It” with his full album release titled Assume Form. Featuring 12 new songs and guest appearances by Travis Scott, André 3000, Metro Boomin, Moses Sumney, and ROSALÍA.

He will be hitting the road on his self-titled tour starting February 16th in Miami, FL. You can check out the remainder of the tour dates and cities below and download Assume Form now on iTunes/Google Play.