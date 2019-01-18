Ariana Grande follows the he hit single “thank u, next” with he latest release titled “7 rings”. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis. Ariana describes the inspiration for the record:

“Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring.”

