Billy Banks premieres the official video for his track “Don’t Trust”. Produced by Luhzel. Directed by WhoTheWizz. He had this to say about the track:

“I came up with the song out of frustration. At the time, I felt under estimated and I really just let the song flow out my brain. It’s more like a come up song if you get what I mean.”

